Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Watching ‘A Ghost in Your Ear,’ you wait for the next crash or blast that periodically strikes, as you would a dentist’s drill.
When people spoke of a British invasion in theater in recent decades, it was usually a reference to the deluge of London-based musicals that peaked in the 1980s with bloated blockbusters such as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” But a new occupation is under way, both on and off-Broadway, and it’s literally terrifying — or aspires to be, at least.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
When people spoke of a British invasion in theater in recent decades, it was usually a reference to the deluge of London-based musicals that peaked in the 1980s with bloated blockbusters such as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” But a new occupation is under way, both on and off-Broadway, and it’s literally terrifying — or aspires to be, at least.
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