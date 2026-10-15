Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Nearly half of the Camas High School girls cross country team forfeited a race rather than compete alongside a transgender teammate racing in the girls division.
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Two teenage girls who forfeited a cross country race last month rather than race against a biological male received a show of support Tuesday when nearly half of their teammates walked off the field rather than race alongside their schoolmate.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Two teenage girls who forfeited a cross country race last month rather than race against a biological male received a show of support Tuesday when nearly half of their teammates walked off the field rather than race alongside their schoolmate.
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