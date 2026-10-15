Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The special counsel reportedly swept up information on 639,000 GOP donors — ‘at minimum.’
Published:
Updated:
The disclosure by Senator Charles Grassley that Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained confidential information on more than 600,000 Republican donors underscores the sheer scope of the prosecution of President Trump for the aftermath of January 6, 2021.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The disclosure by Senator Charles Grassley that Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained confidential information on more than 600,000 Republican donors underscores the sheer scope of the prosecution of President Trump for the aftermath of January 6, 2021.
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