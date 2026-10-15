Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
An owner’s vision 13 years ago turned his franchise into one of Britain’s favorite NFL teams.
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For the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing in London is about far more than winning football games. It represents a continued campaign to transform a small-market NFL franchise into an internationally recognized brand — one British fan at a time.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing in London is about far more than winning football games. It represents a continued campaign to transform a small-market NFL franchise into an internationally recognized brand — one British fan at a time.
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