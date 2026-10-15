Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The arraignment coincides with the high-profile U.S. extradition of a critical financial operative alleged to be a key member of the Maduro regime.
An unusually jolly Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of state-sponsored torture against political adversaries, tacked onto a long list of offenses the couple face over their alleged two-decade-plus reign of narcoterrorism in Venezuela.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
An unusually jolly Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of state-sponsored torture against political adversaries, tacked onto a long list of offenses the couple face over their alleged two-decade-plus reign of narcoterrorism in Venezuela.
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