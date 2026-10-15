Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The lawsuit says the network’s coverage of problems with the reflecting pool have ‘significantly affected’ the plaintiff.
CBS News is facing a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit over its coverage of alleged vandalism of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at Washington.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
CBS News is facing a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit over its coverage of alleged vandalism of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at Washington.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime