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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Diplomats expect two more candidates to join the race after a vote Friday.
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On the eve of a crucial Friday poll in the race to lead the United Nations, Turkish and United Arab Emirates diplomats have emerged as outside candidates who are ready to throw their hats in the ring, diplomats tell The New York Sun.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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By JOTAM CONFINO|
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By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
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On the eve of a crucial Friday poll in the race to lead the United Nations, Turkish and United Arab Emirates diplomats have emerged as outside candidates who are ready to throw their hats in the ring, diplomats tell The New York Sun.
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