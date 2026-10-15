Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Republicans are likely to keep the Senate easily, but the House is a different story.
Published:
Updated:
Run your finger down the key races in the Real Clear Politics average. What you see is seven toss-up races, well within the polling error margin.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Run your finger down the key races in the Real Clear Politics average. What you see is seven toss-up races, well within the polling error margin.
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