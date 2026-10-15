Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Trump makes a wise decision to restrict the viewing of the firing squad to immediate families of the victims.
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Updated:
President Trump, in our view, made the right decision against livestreaming the execution of Nidal Hasan. The president did so after apparently overruling the secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, who had announced last week that the execution would be aired publicly. Yet opposition emerged in the days following, particularly from the religious leadership, and the president announced his decision today. He put out a thoughtful and reasoned statement.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump, in our view, made the right decision against livestreaming the execution of Nidal Hasan. The president did so after apparently overruling the secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, who had announced last week that the execution would be aired publicly. Yet opposition emerged in the days following, particularly from the religious leadership, and the president announced his decision today. He put out a thoughtful and reasoned statement.
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