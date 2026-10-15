Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The musical legacies of Mabel Mercer and Sammy Davis Jr. were honored at the New York Cabaret Convention.
The 37th New York Cabaret Convention
Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center
Through October 15
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The 37th New York Cabaret Convention
Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center
Through October 15
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