Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Senator John Cornyn previously tells The New York Sun that he blocked Paxton from attending a fundraiser with other GOP candidates for Senate.
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With Texas attorney general Ken Paxton trailing in both the polls and the money race for this year’s U.S. Senate race in Texas, President Trump is already shifting blame elsewhere. He says Senator John Cornyn — whom Mr. Paxton defeated in this year’s GOP primary — and the former chief political strategist for President George W. Bush, Karl Rove, deserve credit for a potential loss.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
With Texas attorney general Ken Paxton trailing in both the polls and the money race for this year’s U.S. Senate race in Texas, President Trump is already shifting blame elsewhere. He says Senator John Cornyn — whom Mr. Paxton defeated in this year’s GOP primary — and the former chief political strategist for President George W. Bush, Karl Rove, deserve credit for a potential loss.
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