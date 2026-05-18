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The New York Sun

Netanyahu Says Israel Controls 60 Percent of Gaza, Has Eliminated Nearly Every October 7 ‘Architect’

Israel and Hamas are stuck in Phase I of the ceasefire as the second phase requires the terror group to disarm and hand over control to a body of Palestinian technocrats.

Smoke pours from a building after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes in the Al-Remal area on May 15, 2026 in Gaza City. Israel says it has killed Hamas commander Izz ad-Din al-Haddad.
Smoke pours from a building after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes in the Al-Remal area on May 15, 2026 in Gaza City. Israel says it has killed Hamas commander Izz ad-Din al-Haddad. Omar Ashtawy/Getty Images
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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