Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Governor seeking to bar independently elected sheriffs from cooperating with Uncle Sam when it comes to enforcing federal immigration laws.
Published:
Updated:
New York State’s sheriffs are burnishing their constitutional credentials in a legal showdown with Governor Kathy Hochul. Albany Democrats are barring the sheriffs from cooperating with Uncle Samuel when it comes to enforcing federal immigration laws. Yet 15 of the state’s 58 sheriffs are asserting their status as independent officers under New York’s constitution and taking to federal court to defend their prerogative to uphold the law.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
New York State’s sheriffs are burnishing their constitutional credentials in a legal showdown with Governor Kathy Hochul. Albany Democrats are barring the sheriffs from cooperating with Uncle Samuel when it comes to enforcing federal immigration laws. Yet 15 of the state’s 58 sheriffs are asserting their status as independent officers under New York’s constitution and taking to federal court to defend their prerogative to uphold the law.
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