Pentagon and Anthropic Leaders To Meet Over Usage Limits on Classified Claude AI Model

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
The sitdown between Dario Amodei and Pete Hegseth will center on whether the Pentagon can expand the artificial intelligence model for use on autonomous lethal systems and domestic surveillance.
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By SHARON KEHNEMUI|
By DONALD KIRK|