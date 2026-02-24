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Pentagon and Anthropic Leaders To Meet Over Usage Limits on Classified Claude AI Model

The sitdown between Dario Amodei and Pete Hegseth will center on whether the Pentagon can expand the artificial intelligence model for use on autonomous lethal systems and domestic surveillance.

Anthropic AI Chief Dario Amodei speaks at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.
Anthropic AI Chief Dario Amodei speaks at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. By TechCrunch - https://www.flickr.com/photos/techcrunch/53202070940/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=148412072
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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