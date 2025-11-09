I love strength training and the sport of bodybuilding, but it’s fair to say it’s not a sport known for its taste. Tennis style is gorgeous; basketball players and footballers define street style; and even sprinters are now securing stylish endorsement deals. But bodybuilders emphasize their muscles, and the drinks, clothes, and food around them are just accessories. Guys drink awful protein shakes multiple times a day without complaining and default to plain chicken and rice, so it’s not shocking that so many athletic-focused products taste terrible.

Electrolytes have been particularly bad in this way. They are helpful for athletic recovery, allowing you to replenish the essential salts lost through sweating. But many of the most notable options on the market taste overly artificial or simply poor, despite their high price points.

Puresport is an artificial, athletic-first electrolyte, but it’s the best-tasting version I’ve tried, which still provides the perfect electrolyte balance for recovery. I previously wrote in praise about Oshun, which is inland sea water and therefore natural, but also unoptimized. By comparison, Puresport provides dry salts in single-serve sachets, with 1,000 milligrams of sodium, 250 milligrams of potassium, 100 milligrams of magnesium, and 50 milligrams of calcium per sachet. That’s basically exactly what you’d want for recovery, and I use one about half an hour after every workout. These do have an artificial flavor, with a distinct stevia note, but unlike other competitors, they are easy to drink. They come in raspberry salt, watermelon salt, or citrus salt varieties, but the two fruit-flavored ones are by far the best. At $46 for a 30-pack, they’re expensive, but that’s on par with competitors like Cadence, and I far prefer the flavor of these.