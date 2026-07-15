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The New York Sun
National

Republican Lawmakers Pressure WNBA Over Treatment of Caitlin Clark, Threaten Civil Rights Investigation

‘You have an obligation to ensure that every player competes in a safe and professional environment,’ lawmakers say in a letter.

Alyssa Thomas pushes her fist into Caitlin Clark's neck.
Alyssa Thomas pushes her fist into Caitlin Clark's neck. via x.com
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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