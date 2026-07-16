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The New York Sun
Politics

Republicans’ Third Budget Reconciliation Bill Clears First Hurdle as Conservatives Withhold Judgment

The nearly $100 billion reconciliation bill is getting the cold shoulder from fiscal hawks in both houses of Congress.

The speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2026.
The speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2026. Jose Luis Magana/AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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