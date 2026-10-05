The news that Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana is weighing a White House bid is an early signal that the 2028 contest will not only determine a nominee, but the direction of the post-Trump GOP. And while a run by Mr. Kennedy is far from assured, the prospect of a conservative candidate of his caliber on the hustings is welcome. For one thing, the Pelican State solon grasps that “the biggest issue” facing Americans, as he puts it, is “the cost of living.”