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Seoul’s Conservative Mayor Edges Out Leftist Rival in Late Vote-Counting

Mayor Oh’s victory makes him a strong contender to challenge the left-leaning government in the next presidential election.

The mayor of Seoul, Oh Se-Hoon, attends the Airbnb X Seoul Metro City collaboration 'Sky Suite' opening at Han River on May 28, 2024.
The mayor of Seoul, Oh Se-Hoon, attends the Airbnb X Seoul Metro City collaboration 'Sky Suite' opening at Han River on May 28, 2024. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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Seoul’s Conservative Mayor Edges Out Leftist Rival in Late Vote-Counting | The New York Sun