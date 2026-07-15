Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

Sir Christopher Nolan’s Heroic ‘Odyssey’ Delivers an Epic Cinematic Voyage

While this lavish adaptation of Homer’s epic story falls short in small ways, those boycotting the film will miss a startlingly accomplished and rich picture.

Matt Damon as Odysseus and Zendaya as Athena in 'The Odyssey.'
Matt Damon as Odysseus and Zendaya as Athena in 'The Odyssey.' Universal Pictures

ALEXANDER LARMAN

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp