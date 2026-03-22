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The New York Sun
Foreign

‘La Vida Loca’: Liberal Activists Descend Upon Cuba for Parties, Five-Star Hotels While Locals Struggle in Darkness

One commentator who converged on Cuba with the convoy to protest the American blockade say the locals seem unfazed by living amid rolling blackouts and an energy crisis.

Photographers take pictures from the stage of guests at a Kneecap concert in Cuba as the crowd erupts in a "Free Palestine" chant, March 21, 2026.
Photographers take pictures from the stage of guests at a Kneecap concert in Cuba as the crowd erupts in a "Free Palestine" chant, March 21, 2026. Kneecap via X
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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