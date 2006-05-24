The Songs of the Season

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Ozzfest and Warped Tour notwithstanding, the era of the omnibus summer tour is over. (R.I.P. Zooma and the Anger Management Tour). In its place have bloomed a dozen site-specific, single weekend mega-festivals modeled on the success of long-running events like South By Southwest and Coachella. There’s Seattle’s Sasquatch Music Festival, Bonnaroo in Tennessee, Canada’s North By Northeast, Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, and recent additions like Cincinnati’s Midpoint Music Festival. Even Lollapalooza, the onetime juggernaut of summer touring, has converted to a single-event format, August 4-6 in Chicago’s Hyde Park.

New York City had no homegrown summer event to rival these others – not until CMJ, that is – but what it lacks in scale, it more than makes up for in variety. The closest it comes is Siren Festival (July 15), now in its sixth year of drowning out the cacophony of Coney Island rides and ring-toss barkers with even more cacophonous indie rock. This summer’s lineup includes such blogged-about acts as She Wants Revenge, Tapes ‘N Tapes, the Stills, the Cribs, Celebration, Stars, and Dirty on Purpose.

But as in years past, the greater pleasures of summer concert going come from the city’s many summer-long programs. Celebrate Brooklyn opens with a concert by funk pioneer Maceo Parker (June 15), and includes plenty of other bright spots: Laurie Anderson (June 17), TV on the Radio with Matt Pond PA (June 30), Angelique Kidjo leading a tribute to South African legends Brenda Fassi and Miriam Makeba (July 1), and Philip Glass with the Kronos Quartet riffing on the score to 1931’s “Dracula” while the film shows overhead (July 27).

Noteworthy among Celebrate’s non-music events is the Brave New World Repertory Theater production of “The Great White Hope,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about boxer Jack Johnson (July 20). Even that performance won’t be music-free: Roy Eaton will set the frenetic pace of early 20th-century Chicago with live ragtime accompaniment.

Not to be outdone by the hipper borough, the River to River Festival and Central Park SummerStage will keep Manhattan wafting with music all summer long. River to River’s lineup is dependably varied. Highlights include a tribute to Bluegrass music featuring Ricky Skaggs at Battery Park (June 1), Eels with grade-school indie prodigies Smoosh at the World Financial Center (June 13), Ralph Stanley at Rockefeller Park (June 14), Son Volt (June 20) and Puffy Amiyumi (July 11) at the World Financial Center, and Richard Hawley and Nicolai Dunger at South Street Seaport (July 28). Feist (June 25) and Jose Gonzalez (July 2) are among the must-see free offerings at SummerStage this year, while Fiona Apple with Damien Rice (July 26), and the New Pornographers, Calexico, and the Frames (August 3) set the standard for the series’s benefit shows.

With Eminem and 50 Cent’s Anger Management Tour retired after three consecutive years, the summer hip-hop schedule feels a bit sparse. Still, it doesn’t lack for big names. Riding high on the March release of “King” (which went gold its first week), T.I., the self-proclaimed “King of the South,” will hold court at the Apollo Theater for two shows June 1. He’ll be back three days later for a characteristically glutted Hot 97 Summer Jam at Giants Stadium. Young Jeezy, Dipset, and Mary J. Blige are among the headliners.

The hot ticket for solo shows will be the return of Radiohead June 13 and 14 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. The band will be road-testing material for the follow up to their frankly lackluster 2003 album “Hail to the Thief.” The darkly lapping guitars and soaring falsetto of “Arpeggi,” a new song they’ve been playing out in Europe, suggests it will sound a lot like the old Radiohead, only more so. The show may also offer a preview of “The Eraser,” the first solo album from frontman Thom Yorke due out July 11. Yorke promises more “beats and electronics” than in the typical Radiohead venture, and one song has already been tapped for the closing credits of “A Scanner Darkly,” Richard Linklater’s adaptation of the Philip K. Dick novel. There’s nothing like a little dystopic cyberpunk to go with all that sunshine.