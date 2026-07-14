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Summer of the DSA

In coming months the influence of the Democratic party’s far-left wing will be tested.

Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at Detroit's Mumford High School on May 3, 2026.
Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at Detroit's Mumford High School on May 3, 2026. Sarah Rice/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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Summer of the DSA | The New York Sun