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The New York Sun
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Supreme Court, in Landmark Ruling, Okays State Bans on Transgender Sports Participation

The court found that barring biological males from girls and women’s sports did not violate the Constitution or Title IX, regardless of whether athletes had medically transitioned.

Protesters outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender athletes from girls' sports.
Protesters outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender athletes from girls' sports. AP/Jose Luis Magana
BENJAMIN RYAN

BENJAMIN RYAN

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