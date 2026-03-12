Search
The New York Sun
Columnists

Surging Energy Production Means North America Could Be the New Middle East

Over the past six years, we’ve produced more than any other nation, including Saudi Arabia. 

President Trump at the site of an active oil rig on July 29, 2020 at Midland, Texas.
President Trump at the site of an active oil rig on July 29, 2020 at Midland, Texas. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
STEPHEN MOORE

STEPHEN MOORE

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp