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The New York Sun
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The Pursuit of Happiness, at Auction

A copy of the Declaration of Independence, an original manuscript of Alcoholics Anonymous, and a Stetson that never reached JFK go under the hammer.

The Declaration of Independence, William J.Stone, 1823.
The Declaration of Independence, William J.Stone, 1823. Christie's
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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