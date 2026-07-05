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The New York Sun
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Trump Administration Brushes Off Hateful Antics of Patriot Front During July 4 Celebrations

The interior secretary, Doug Burgum says even with its despicable behavior, the white nationalist group gets to enjoy the privileges of the First Amendment.

A passenger looks on as members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front ride the Washington Metro on July 04, 2026, at Washington, DC.
A passenger looks on as members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front ride the Washington Metro on July 04, 2026, at Washington, DC. Finn Gomez/Getty Images
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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