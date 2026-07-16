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The New York Sun
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University Chancellor Tells Congress ‘Vast Majority of Pregnancies Are in Women’

The consequences of saying that men cannot get pregnant appear far worse than the blowback from conservatives when you say they can.

University of California at San Francisco’s Chancellor Sam Hawgood believes, 'The vast majority of pregnancies are in women.'
University of California at San Francisco’s Chancellor Sam Hawgood believes, 'The vast majority of pregnancies are in women.' AP/LM Otero
DAVID MASTIO

DAVID MASTIO

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