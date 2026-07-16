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The New York Sun
Politics

Vance Claims Epstein Had Access to ‘Highest Levels’ of American, Israeli Intelligence Communities

In an interview with podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan, the vice president admitted he is a ‘conspiracy theorist’ when it comes to Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein appears in court at West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 30, 2008.
Jeffrey Epstein appears in court at West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 30, 2008. Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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