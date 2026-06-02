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Welcome to Washington: John Cornyn Is Capitol Hill’s Newest Question Mark

The senior senator from Texas, routed in his Republican primary last week, has seven months left to disrupt Trump’s agenda. 

Senator John Cornyn speaks during a campaign event at Lubbock, Texas, May 19, 2026.
Senator John Cornyn speaks during a campaign event at Lubbock, Texas, May 19, 2026. AP/Annie Rice
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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