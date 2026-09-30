Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A management system based upon the complete separation of ownership and an apparently self-perpetuating management group invites skepticism.
The pending sale of Warner Brothers’ broadcasting and entertainment assets to the Paramount Skydance group breaks new ground in the long-sensitive area of eligible owners and concentration of ownership in these critical fields. There is comparatively little concern about concentration of ownership in films and various other fields of entertainment such as comedy.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The pending sale of Warner Brothers’ broadcasting and entertainment assets to the Paramount Skydance group breaks new ground in the long-sensitive area of eligible owners and concentration of ownership in these critical fields. There is comparatively little concern about concentration of ownership in films and various other fields of entertainment such as comedy.
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