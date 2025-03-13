Why Democrats Are Unable To Connect With America

It’s partly because they want to shut down the government and risk a $5 trillion tax hike, instead of actually cutting taxes and providing new tax incentives for factories and factory workers.

The Democrats are incapable of connecting with America. I don’t mean the Columbia University faculty lounge — that’s not America.

I don’t mean Hunter Biden’s art gallery, which I guess is closing down. That’s not America either.

Democrats can’t connect with Middle America, or with working-class America, because they want to shut down the government and risk a $5 trillion tax hike, instead of actually cutting taxes on working Americans and providing new tax incentives for factories and factory workers.

That’s why they can’t connect with America.

Democrats can’t connect with America because they’d rather defend an antisemitic Palestinian Arab who has been taken into custody in Louisiana, because he had no business on the Columbia University campus in the first place.

So what do Democrats do?

They support a protest in the lobby of Trump Tower at New York — even though the President is at Washington, speaking in the Oval Office precisely on why Democrats can’t connect with America.

At least some Democrats are actually defending this guy.

Democrats can’t connect with America because they’re obsessed with attacking Elon Musk — who is trying to end the Democrats’ $2 trillion deficits as far as the eye can see — by ending the waste, fraud, and abuse endemic to the federal bureaucracy, which Democrats have run for more than 40 years.

And Mr. Musk has figured out that their spending is a gigantic magnet to attract illegals. As he puts it: “The waste report and entitlement spending, which is all of the which is most of the federal spending is entitlements. So that that’s that’s like the big one to eliminate.”

Mr. Musk adds: “Where you’ll see the biggest outcry is from the Democrats,” who “don’t want the waste fraud to be turned off because it is, a gigantic magnet to attract, illegal immigrants and have them stay in the country.”

Democrats can’t connect with America because they won’t let the border tsar, Tom Homan, do his job and insist on saving sanctuary cities in order to prevent them from enforcing the law.

Mr. Homan, though, blasted New York State by saying: if you don’t get out of the way, we’re gonna double the workforce of ICE agents if we have to.

And of course Democrats can’t connect with America because so many of them still want biological men to compete in women’s sports.

Democrats can’t connect with America because 70 percent of voters want Mr. Musk to cut waste, fraud, and abuse.

And yes, Democrats can’t connect with America because they can’t even stand up and applaud a 13-year old cancer survivor.

And Democrats can’t connect with America because Rosie O’Donnell is going to Ireland.

Here’s what President Trump had to say about it, during a press conference with the Irish premier, after a reporter asked: “Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland?”

“That’s true. Thank you,” Mr. Trump said. “I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? Do you know who she is? Yeah, you’re better off not knowing.”

I wish her well.

Those are just a few reasons why Democrats can’t connect with America.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.