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The New York Sun
Opinion

Will 39 Days of Iran War Prove Too Much, or Not Enough?

The conflict stirs reverberations of events of the 1970s, which seem to have made a deep impression on Trump.

A government supporter at Tehran, April 8, 2026.
A government supporter at Tehran, April 8, 2026. AP/Francisco Seco
MICHAEL BARONE

MICHAEL BARONE

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