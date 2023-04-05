The New York Sun

With Presidency at Stake, Trump’s Trial Needs To Be Televised 

The real jury in this case is the public, which will decide if they want Trump to be president again. The public needs to be able to scrutinize the trial, gavel to gavel.

By BETSY MCCAUGHEY |  
Andrew Kelly/Pool Photo via AP)
Populist Republicans, Liberal Democrats Team Up To Fight Bank Bailouts, Executive Pay

The Failed Bank Executives Clawback Act would require the FDIC to claw back from bank executives all or part of the compensation they received over the five-year period preceding a bank’s insolvency.

By MATTHEW RICE |  
AP/ Benjamin Fanjoy
As McCarthy Meets Leader of the Republic of China, Macron Meets With Xi

Let him tread carefully, for he is beckoning Europe onto a path away from America.

By ALEKSANDRA GADZALA TIRZIU |  

The End of the Incandescent Era Is Nigh as Ban on Old-Fashioned Light Bulbs Looms

By SCOTT NORVELL |  

In Post-Arraignment Speech, Trump Delights in the Eye of the Storm

By DEAN KARAYANIS |  

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Trump Standing Proudly Despite Bragg’s ‘Political Persecution’

IRA STOLL

As the 2024 Election Approaches, Look to the Mountains

DEAN KARAYANIS

Fearing Russian Retaliation, Hockey League Weighs Canceling ‘Pride Night’ Events

Is the Fed Next?

Trump: The People’s Burden

The Great (World) Bank Robbery

Bragg-adocio

Trump at Bay: A Somber Moment for America

Say, Uncle Sam: Stop Paying People for Not Working

By STEPHEN MOORE

The Left’s ‘Banned Books’ Racket Is Actually a War on Parents’ Rights

By DAVID HARSANYI

Bragg’s Indictment of Trump Boomerangs on Biden

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW

A Farewell to Nanny Bloomberg

By DEAN KARAYANIS

Gonzalo Arizpe via Pexels.com
Online Right Rages Over Budweiser’s Embrace of Transgender Influencer, but Real World Yawns

Kid Rock and Matt Walsh bash the brewer for teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, but at a pool hall patrons are unperturbed.

By CAROLINE MCCAUGHEY |  

Bad Day for Conservatives in Wisconsin, Chicago Balloting

Critical Badger State supreme court race and Windy City mayoralty won by liberal candidates.

By SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS |  

Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Has Potential To Reshape the Critical Swing State

The seven-member state supreme court has been controlled by a conservative majority for more than a decade.

By MATTHEW RICE |  

The Path to a Trump-Harris Administration?

It’s improbable but possible because of the Framers’ distrust of a single state hoarding power.

By A.R. HOFFMAN |  
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta, file
Trump Will ‘Very Aggressively’ Fight New York Charges, Including at Least One Felony Accusation

When the former president turns himself in, he’ll be booked mostly like anyone else facing charges, mug shot, fingerprinting, and all. He isn’t expected to be put in handcuffs; he’ll have Secret Service protection and will almost certainly be released the same day.

By ASSOCIATED PRESS |  
AP/Alex Brandon, file
Wyoming Sorority Sued for Admitting Trans Woman Who Is Allegedly ‘Sexually Interested in Women’ and Unsettles the Sisters

‘This is kind of an issue that has a very good chance of winding up in the U.S. Supreme Court. The floodgates are open.’

By CLARA PREVE-DURRIEU |  
AP/Jose Luis Magana, file
As Free China’s President Meets McCarthy, Count on Rhetoric, Not Reprisals, From Beijing

Statements from the communist regime were bereft of more than vague threats.

By DONALD KIRK |  
AP/Damian Dovarganes
Memories of Korea’s Jeju Massacre Echo Amid Lingering Shadows of War

As the island mourned the dead, American, South Korean, and Japanese warships staged exercises in nearby seas in the latest show of force in three weeks of exercises.

By DONALD KIRK |  

Daniel Ortega Bans Easter Celebrations in Nicaragua

Marxist president wheels on the Catholic Church after claiming, while running for office, ‘Jesus Christ is my hero now.’

By CLARA PREVE-DURRIEU |  

On Iran, Washington Stubbornly Clings to Its Phantom Diplomacy

Biden is reviving offers to ease sanctions on the Islamic Republic just as it escalates its assault on women and anti-regime protesters.

By BENNY AVNI |  
AP/Middle East Images, file
The Wall Street Journal via AP
Evan Gershkovich ‘Faces Steep Odds’ in Russian Court, Wall Street Journal Says

Lawyers for the 31-year-old jailed reporter have filed an appeal.

By ANTHONY GRANT |  
AP/Virginia Mayo
Russia Squawks as Finland Joins NATO, but Finns Are Mostly Unfazed

Finland is set to officially become NATO’s 31st member.

By ANTHONY GRANT |  

Democrats in Tennessee Face Expulsion From State Legislature After Gun Control Protest

The speaker of the house said the expulsion has nothing to do with free expression, and everything to do with the chamber’s rules.

By MATTHEW RICE |  
George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP
Biden Labor Secretary Nominee the Latest To Face Headwinds in Senate

A ‘Stand Against Su’ campaign aims to convince senators that Ms. Su is hostile to small business and a threat to the livelihoods of independent contractors across the country.

By SCOTT NORVELL |  
AP/Susan Walsh
‘Teflon’ Trump’s Veneer of Invincibility Finally Wears Off

The spectacle that is sure to unfold this week will mark an unprecedented moment in American history that will demonstrate once again how dramatically Mr. Trump has upended democratic norms.

By SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS |  
AP/Evan Vucci
Arkansas’ Former Governor, Asa Hutchinson, To Challenge Trump for GOP Nomination

Instead of picking fights on Twitter, Mr. Hutchinson tweets out Bible verses every Sunday morning.

By ANDREW DeMILLO |  

Justice ‘Concerned’ That Bragg’s ‘Flimsy’ Case Could Undermine More Serious Investigations of Trump

Federal officials are reportedly worried that Alvin Bragg’s charges are weak and could undermine the more serious January 6 and Georgia electoral fraud probes.

By RUSSELL PAYNE |  

