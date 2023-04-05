The New York Sun

Wednesday, April 5, 2023
The real jury in this case is the public, which will decide if they want Trump to be president again. The public needs to be able to scrutinize the trial, gavel to gavel.
The Failed Bank Executives Clawback Act would require the FDIC to claw back from bank executives all or part of the compensation they received over the five-year period preceding a bank’s insolvency.
Let him tread carefully, for he is beckoning Europe onto a path away from America.
Kid Rock and Matt Walsh bash the brewer for teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, but at a pool hall patrons are unperturbed.
Critical Badger State supreme court race and Windy City mayoralty won by liberal candidates.
The seven-member state supreme court has been controlled by a conservative majority for more than a decade.
It’s improbable but possible because of the Framers’ distrust of a single state hoarding power.
When the former president turns himself in, he’ll be booked mostly like anyone else facing charges, mug shot, fingerprinting, and all. He isn’t expected to be put in handcuffs; he’ll have Secret Service protection and will almost certainly be released the same day.
‘This is kind of an issue that has a very good chance of winding up in the U.S. Supreme Court. The floodgates are open.’
Statements from the communist regime were bereft of more than vague threats.
As the island mourned the dead, American, South Korean, and Japanese warships staged exercises in nearby seas in the latest show of force in three weeks of exercises.
Marxist president wheels on the Catholic Church after claiming, while running for office, ‘Jesus Christ is my hero now.’
Biden is reviving offers to ease sanctions on the Islamic Republic just as it escalates its assault on women and anti-regime protesters.
Lawyers for the 31-year-old jailed reporter have filed an appeal.
Finland is set to officially become NATO’s 31st member.
The speaker of the house said the expulsion has nothing to do with free expression, and everything to do with the chamber’s rules.
A ‘Stand Against Su’ campaign aims to convince senators that Ms. Su is hostile to small business and a threat to the livelihoods of independent contractors across the country.
The spectacle that is sure to unfold this week will mark an unprecedented moment in American history that will demonstrate once again how dramatically Mr. Trump has upended democratic norms.
Instead of picking fights on Twitter, Mr. Hutchinson tweets out Bible verses every Sunday morning.
Federal officials are reportedly worried that Alvin Bragg’s charges are weak and could undermine the more serious January 6 and Georgia electoral fraud probes.
