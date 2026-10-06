New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
An extra hour of sunlight in winter and fall would benefit golfers and generate much-needed revenue
Published:
Updated:
The PGA Tour is aggressively supporting the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act, a bipartisan bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent throughout the year.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The PGA Tour is aggressively supporting the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act, a bipartisan bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent throughout the year.
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