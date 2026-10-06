New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Bombing of Kyiv’s bridges is part of larger plan to stampede another refugee wave west.
Published:
Updated:
Taking a page from the Nazi playbook in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin seeks to control Kyiv by blowing up bridges across the Dnipro River. In World War II, Hitler’s goal was to seal off escape routes east. On Sept. 29, 1941, 10 days after the two main bridges were blown, Nazi occupiers massacred 30,000 Jews in a Kyiv ravine, Babi Yar.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Taking a page from the Nazi playbook in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin seeks to control Kyiv by blowing up bridges across the Dnipro River. In World War II, Hitler’s goal was to seal off escape routes east. On Sept. 29, 1941, 10 days after the two main bridges were blown, Nazi occupiers massacred 30,000 Jews in a Kyiv ravine, Babi Yar.
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