New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The president’s political action committee, MAGA Inc., will now foot the bill.
After facing backlash from some members of his own party, President Trump says taxpayers will no longer be paying to run a number of television advertisements heavily featuring himself. The ads focused almost entirely on Mr. Trump’s record, and included voiceovers from some of his own 2024 campaign speeches.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
After facing backlash from some members of his own party, President Trump says taxpayers will no longer be paying to run a number of television advertisements heavily featuring himself. The ads focused almost entirely on Mr. Trump’s record, and included voiceovers from some of his own 2024 campaign speeches.
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