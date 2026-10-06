New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
While police officers stand guard against protesters, illegal migrants are brought into the country in their dozens.
This piece is a tale of two borders. In the United States, Republican commentators are passing sporadic commentary on a migrant caravan headed to the Mexican border. The Department of Homeland Security has made bullish statements, insisting that no one will be let in, and the manpower is there on the ground to see this through.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
This piece is a tale of two borders. In the United States, Republican commentators are passing sporadic commentary on a migrant caravan headed to the Mexican border. The Department of Homeland Security has made bullish statements, insisting that no one will be let in, and the manpower is there on the ground to see this through.
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