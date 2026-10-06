New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
More than 260 events across 37 countries are scheduled, with America leading the way for the most protests.
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Three years after Hamas’s October 7 massacre, thousands of protesters are expected to turn out to denounce Israel’s response to the attack.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Three years after Hamas’s October 7 massacre, thousands of protesters are expected to turn out to denounce Israel’s response to the attack.
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