New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
King Charles I contested Parliament’s ability to try him nearly four centuries ago. He was beheaded.
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The challenge by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to his arrest eight months ago is the first time a member of the Royal Family has contested the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them since the trial of King Charles I in 1649. Charles was beheaded, a fate that the current scion of the House of Windsor will not face.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The challenge by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to his arrest eight months ago is the first time a member of the Royal Family has contested the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them since the trial of King Charles I in 1649. Charles was beheaded, a fate that the current scion of the House of Windsor will not face.
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