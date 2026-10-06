New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Sinking money into the Senate race in the double-digit Trump state opens the possibility for another ‘thumping.’
Published:
Updated:
By the time voters go to the polls in less than a month, more than $11.5 billion will have been spent on the 2026 midterms — hundreds of millions of dollars more than were spent in the national general election just two years ago. Republicans have a large cash advantage, though there is one money hole that could imperil the entire map — the state of Texas.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
By the time voters go to the polls in less than a month, more than $11.5 billion will have been spent on the 2026 midterms — hundreds of millions of dollars more than were spent in the national general election just two years ago. Republicans have a large cash advantage, though there is one money hole that could imperil the entire map — the state of Texas.
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