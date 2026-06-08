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The New York Sun
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A Novelist’s Deep Dive Into Sylvia Plath Pays Off

Several novels have depicted the doomed marriage of Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes, but none quite like Helen Bain’s ‘The Daffodil Days.’

Sylvia Plath.
Sylvia Plath. Via Poetry Foundation
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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