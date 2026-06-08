A Novelist’s Deep Dive Into Sylvia Plath Pays Off

Trump Digs in on Bill Pulte To Lead Up National Intelligence, Telling Democrats That He Will Not Negotiate on FISA
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Several novels have depicted the doomed marriage of Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes, but none quite like Helen Bain’s ‘The Daffodil Days.’
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