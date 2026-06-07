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The New York Sun
National

A New Museum Hidden Beneath the Lincoln Memorial Opens June 25

Inside, visitors will encounter floor-to-ceiling glass walls, multimedia projections cast directly onto concrete columns, and immersive theater experiences.

A schematic diagram shows the design of a new museum beneath the Lincoln Memorial that will open its doors to the public on June 25, 2026.
A schematic diagram shows the design of a new museum beneath the Lincoln Memorial that will open its doors to the public on June 25, 2026. National Park Service
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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