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The New York Sun
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Noël Coward, Back in Fashion on Stage

The escapist charm of the witty English playwright has never been more in demand, demonstrated by a hit Broadway revival of “Fallen Angels.”

Kelli O'Hara, Mark Consuelos, and Rose Byrne in 'Fallen Angels.'
Kelli O'Hara, Mark Consuelos, and Rose Byrne in 'Fallen Angels.' Joan Marcus
TOM TEODORCZUK

TOM TEODORCZUK

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