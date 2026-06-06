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The New York Sun
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Scientists Unveil New Rules for Announcing Alien Contact — Including a Strict ‘No Reply’ Order

Once a detection is confirmed, researchers are required to notify the public and the Secretary General of the United Nations.

This image was made public by the SETI Institute on June 5, 2026, to accompany the release of new protocols for how researchers should handle evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence.
This image was made public by the SETI Institute on June 5, 2026, to accompany the release of new protocols for how researchers should handle evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence. SETI Institute via X
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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