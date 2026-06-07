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Do the Democrats Want the Iranian Dictatorship To Win?

It is difficult to understand why the left is undermining efforts to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons that could destroy American cities.

Iranians gather at Tehran during a memorial to mark the 40th day since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on April 9, 2026.
Iranians gather at Tehran during a memorial to mark the 40th day since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on April 9, 2026. Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
NEWT GINGRICH

NEWT GINGRICH

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