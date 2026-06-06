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The New York Sun
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USDA Rushes Experts to Texas Following Second Confirmed Screwworm Case

The department says it has begun releasing millions of sterile screwworm flies in the affected areas with a goal of disrupting the parasitic pest’s reproductive cycle.

An official with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension works on the state's response to the New World screwworm at Austin, Texas, on June 5, 2026.
An official with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension works on the state's response to the New World screwworm at Austin, Texas, on June 5, 2026. Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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