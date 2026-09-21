Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The constitutionality of the Presidential Records Act is heating up in the federal courts.
The constitutionality of the Presidential Records Act, a Carter-era raid on presidential prerogatives, is heating up as a question in the federal courts. The law, passed in 1978, ended the tradition, dating back to Washington, of presidents keeping ownership of their own White House papers. President Trump is disputing the validity of the law, which attempts to dictate to the commander in chief as an overreach of the powers of Congress.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The constitutionality of the Presidential Records Act, a Carter-era raid on presidential prerogatives, is heating up as a question in the federal courts. The law, passed in 1978, ended the tradition, dating back to Washington, of presidents keeping ownership of their own White House papers. President Trump is disputing the validity of the law, which attempts to dictate to the commander in chief as an overreach of the powers of Congress.
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