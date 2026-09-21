Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Four of the state’s top Republicans are pushing the White House to take significant steps to bring prices down ahead of the midterms.
Iowa Republicans are sounding the alarm with just six weeks to go until the midterm elections, saying that the Iran war is putting an especially significant squeeze on farm country. In a state President Trump won by double digits, there is now a real risk for the GOP that they lose the governor’s mansion, a Senate race, and as many as three House seats.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Iowa Republicans are sounding the alarm with just six weeks to go until the midterm elections, saying that the Iran war is putting an especially significant squeeze on farm country. In a state President Trump won by double digits, there is now a real risk for the GOP that they lose the governor’s mansion, a Senate race, and as many as three House seats.
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