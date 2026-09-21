Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
California’s attorney general says that while a settlement has been reached, he still does not believe the two studios should merge.
Paramount has reached a settlement to resolve a lawsuit brought by California and 11 other states that sought to block the storied company’s roughly $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Paramount has reached a settlement to resolve a lawsuit brought by California and 11 other states that sought to block the storied company’s roughly $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.
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